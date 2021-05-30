Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 737 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $143.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average is $147.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

