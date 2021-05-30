SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

SP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SP stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

