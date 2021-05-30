Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Stake Lessened by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVSVU. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVSVU opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

