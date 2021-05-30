StableUSD (USDS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00079363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.51 or 0.00918345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.44 or 0.09161967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00089466 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

