Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

