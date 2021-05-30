Standard Life Aberdeen plc Invests $181,000 in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.86 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.