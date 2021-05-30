Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.700-11.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SWK opened at $216.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.92. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.55.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

