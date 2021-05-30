STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.25 on Top Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00003470 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $84.00 million and $34,833.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 67,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

