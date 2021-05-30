State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Regions Financial worth $32,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RF opened at $23.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.