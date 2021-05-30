State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 26,810 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of The Kraft Heinz worth $36,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 38,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

