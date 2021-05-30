State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,440 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of ANSYS worth $39,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $337.94 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.68 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.77 and its 200-day moving average is $350.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,028,133.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $3,723,993. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.88.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

