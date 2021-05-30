State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,510 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $38,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,532 shares of company stock worth $5,128,007. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $172.83 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.64 and a 200-day moving average of $187.15.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

