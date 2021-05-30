State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 62,080 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 999,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $35,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

