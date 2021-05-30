Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

SF stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.