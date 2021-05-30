Storj (STORJ) Market Cap Tops $296.71 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Storj has a market cap of $296.71 million and approximately $31.22 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storj has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002885 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storj Profile

Storj is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,521,993 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

