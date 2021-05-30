Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,411.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,332.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2,017.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

