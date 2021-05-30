Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.73 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

