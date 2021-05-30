Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

