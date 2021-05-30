Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $790,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 898.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $293,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 196.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 11.8% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 20.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BFEB opened at $30.21 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

