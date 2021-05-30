Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.91% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.