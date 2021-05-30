Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Studio City International stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.95. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Studio City International were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.