Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Studio City International stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.95. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28).
Studio City International Company Profile
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
