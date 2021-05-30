Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Acquires 266 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

IWF traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,818,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,909. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

