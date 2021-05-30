Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Acquires 280 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

ABC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.74. 921,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,665. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.