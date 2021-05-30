Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 72,571,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,836,570. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

