Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. 13,332,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,730,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.