Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Purchases 3,795 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of The West raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 59.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 52.4% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $134.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,477,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,584. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $330.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

