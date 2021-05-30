Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,027,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,312,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

