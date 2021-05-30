Summit X LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,558,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $386.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.12 and a 200-day moving average of $356.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

