Summit X LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.07. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $60.61 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

