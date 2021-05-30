Summit X LLC Invests $514,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

AMAT opened at $138.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

