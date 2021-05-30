Summit X LLC Lowers Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $26.16 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

