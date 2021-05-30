Summit X LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Summit X LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 373.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 44,405 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $94.06. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

