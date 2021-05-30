Summit X LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,221.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,328.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $265.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.57 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.