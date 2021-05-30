Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce sales of $53.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $233.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $235.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $279.38 million, with estimates ranging from $273.70 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,613 shares of company stock worth $14,754,507 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

SUMO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 647,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,419. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -12.45. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

