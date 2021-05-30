Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce sales of $59.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $67.20 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $42.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $230.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.97 million to $250.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $338.62 million, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.42.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 38.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 222,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 90,229 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 693,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after buying an additional 255,955 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after buying an additional 388,505 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $6,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOVA traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.95. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

