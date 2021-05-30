Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $45.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,937 shares of company stock worth $9,051,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,061,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after buying an additional 247,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 469.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 244,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

SMCI opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.47. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

