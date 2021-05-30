SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 406.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,772 shares of company stock worth $3,639,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $582.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

