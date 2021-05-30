SVB Leerink Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $95.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at $989,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $4,642,804 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

