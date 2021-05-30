SVB Leerink Boosts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $35.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TVTX. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $917.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.15.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.