SVB Leerink Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on A. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $138.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.87. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $139.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

