Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $31,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

