Swiss National Bank Buys 12,500 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Dynatrace worth $33,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 156,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,451 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,773. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $51.74 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 199.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

