Swiss National Bank Buys 15,800 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 938,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $35,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,809 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

