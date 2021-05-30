Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $39,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Pentair stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

