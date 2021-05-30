Swiss National Bank Has $27.57 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Sunrun worth $27,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

