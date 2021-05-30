Swiss National Bank Has $29.27 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 850,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $29,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,194,000 after buying an additional 7,461,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rollins by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after buying an additional 1,009,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rollins by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,174,000 after buying an additional 884,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Rollins by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,807,000 after buying an additional 844,815 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE ROL opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

