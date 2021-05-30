Swiss National Bank Has $37.45 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Caesars Entertainment worth $37,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $6,120,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Truist upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of CZR opened at $107.45 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $109.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.