Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Synaptics stock opened at $126.33 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $146.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

