Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Shares Down 1%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.09. 1,232,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 979,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.