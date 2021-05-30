Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Up 7.4%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 225,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

